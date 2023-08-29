Grandmother, granddaughter among 3 killed in suspected DUI crash in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - A grandmother and granddaughter were among the three people killed after a car drifted into the wrong lane and crashed head-on into their vehicle.

A Honda CRV traveling north on Purcell Boulevard Saturday evening when a southbound BMW veered into its path. The vehicles collided, killing everyone inside the Honda. First responders found one occupant who had been thrown from the CRV and two others deceased in the vehicle.

The coroner’s office identified the adult victims Tuesday as 56-year-old Marie Quintana of Aurora and 48-year-old Jesus Guerrero Lopez of Denver. Quintana’s granddaughter’s name was withheld due to her age, but she was identified as 12-year-old from Aurora.

The driver and sole occupant of the BMW survived the collision with non-life-threatening injuries. He has only been identified as a 32-year-old man.

The crash shut down Purcell in both directions for seven hours between Linda Avenue and Jaroso Drive. The roadway reopened around 3 Sunday morning.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office says it’s still investigating the cause of the crash but that alcohol and speeding are considered factors. At the time of this writing, no charges have been filed in the crash.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.