El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reaches settlement in case of inmate found dead

The El Paso County jail was the site of one of Colorado's worst COVID-19 outbreaks in 2020.
(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:29 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County and the sheriff’s office have agreed to a multi-million dollar settlement with the estate of an inmate who died in jail nearly two years ago.

On Sept. 27, 2021, William Johnson was found unconscious in his cell during a routine welfare check. Despite life-saving efforts, deputies and medical staff were unable to revive him.

Later, the county coroner’s office determined he died as a result of a seizure disorder associated with epilepsy, polypharmacy, and COVID-19.

Tuesday, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced that Johnson’s estate would receive $3 million. Under the terms of the settlement, that breaks down as followed: $2.5 million will be paid by Berkley Public Entity/Gemini Insurance Company, El Paso County’s excess insurance carrier, and $500,000 will be paid by the county.

The sheriff’s office extended its condolences to Johnson’s family.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. William Johnson. We hope this agreement allows the Johnson family to begin their process of healing from their loss.”

