Colorado Springs middle school employee charged with child sex assault

Jose Garcia
Jose Garcia(Colorado Springs Police Department)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:05 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A custodian at a Colorado Springs middle school was arrested Monday on child sexual assault charges, according to a memo sent to parents and employees by Academy District 20 Tuesday.

The Mountain Ridge Middle School staff member, Jose Garcia, was arrested Monday on at least one felony charge of sexual assault on a child. Academy District 20 representatives confirmed that Garcia is on leave and cannot have contact with children.

According to Colorado Springs police, none of the currently identified victims are associated with the school Garcia works at and none of the reported crimes occurred at the school.

District representatives said Garcia is a custodian who has been employed in district schools since 2019. They had no further comment on the pending litigation at the time this article was published.

According to online court records, Garcia is facing three felony charges of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust.

Police ask anyone with information about this investigation to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.

