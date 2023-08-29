Colorado man speaks after murder charges dropped against him

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man who was once accused of killing the mother of his children is speaking out, after an El Paso County judge dropped all charges in the case Monday.

The charges were dropped after the coroner’s autopsy report states Joslyn Teetzel likely died from suicide, despite early information that detectives suspected Teetzel was strangled.

“I’m an innocent man, and I just want to have my children and live peacefully with them,” Miles Kirby told reporters alongside his defense lawyers.

In July, Fountain Police responded to a home on Mount View Lane. According to arrest papers, Kirby told first responders he believed Teetzel took her own life. First responders noted in court papers that they had yet to view surveillance video of the home when deciding to charge Kirby. Kirby says, that video from his home security system is what exonerates him.

According to Kirby’s attorney, that video shows Teetzel going into the couple’s shed alone, where she was found dead hours later. Attorneys for Kirby say he is not seen in the video going into the shed until the moment Kirby found Teetzel’s body, and reportedly tried live saving measures soon after.

“I feel traumatized and I don’t feel like it can truly grieve properly through this process,” Kirby said.

His defense attorneys say Fountain Police jumped to conclusions by charging Kirby with Teetzel’s murder without having all the evidence.

“Pure unbridled arrogance on their part, just assuming they knew the answer before they had all of the information,” said Attorney Cindy Hyatt. “To base an arrest for first-degree murder on some officer’s unsupported wild guess is… I mean it’s unconscionable ... there was nothing that prevented them from taking the time to do an investigation that they needed to do.”

Fountain Police did not comment on the charges being dismissed when asked, but they stood by their investigation about one week ago when it was mentioned in court that Teetzel’s manner of death likely would change from homicide to suicide.

The District Attorney’s Office did not comment on the dismissed charged, saying this case remains an active investigation.

Kirby is back in court September 7 for a hearing over the protection order between him and his children.

