2 West Nile deaths confirmed in El Paso County for 2023

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people have died from the West Nile virus in El Paso County, the first deaths linked to the virus in the county in 20 years.

A spokesperson with El Paso County Public Health confirmed the deaths with 11 News Tuesday but did not immediately have further information.

According to data obtained by 11 News partner The Gazette, cases have been up dramatically in El Paso County in 2023, with the number of confirmed human infections (18) double the number seen in the 10 years preceding it:

Human cases of West Nile virus in El Paso County, Colorado (data from the El Paso County Department of Public Health and Environment):

2023: 18 (as of 8/29)

2022: 0

2021: 2

2020: 0

2019: 0

2018: 2

2017: 0

2016: 1

2015: 1

2014: 2

2013: 1

Neighboring Pueblo County reported its first West Nile-related death last week. According to The Gazette’s data, there have been 11 deaths statewide this year as of Tuesday.

State health officials have said the skyrocketing number of cases is in large part due to all the rain Colorado has seen this year, which has created a hospitable climate for mosquitoes.

“Mosquito populations are at historic levels in some parts of the state due to the high rainfall this year,” the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said earlier in the month. “This unusually high mosquito activity along with known presence of the virus has caused an elevated risk of West Nile virus transmission to humans.”

Most people with West Nile never exhibit symptoms, but about a fifth of those infected may feel like they have the flu. Then for a smaller number, the virus can call serious illness, or in worst cases, death. Those most at risk of complications are people over 60 and those with certain medical conditions, such as diabetes or kidney disease.

Health experts recommend the following to protect yourself:

Use an EPA-registered insect repellent, such as DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus. The effectiveness of non-EPA registered insect repellents is unknown, including some natural repellents.

Limit time outdoors during the times of day when mosquitoes are most active, typically around dusk and dawn.

Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants, especially when outdoors around dusk and dawn.

Use screens on windows and doors. Repair holes in screens to keep mosquitoes outdoors.

Frequently drain standing water from areas around the house such as bird baths, portable pools, tires, planters, pet water dishes, and children’s swimming pools. Mosquitoes can lay eggs and grow in standing water.

Treat standing water—such as ponds, ditches, clogged rain gutters, flowerpots, plant saucers, puddles, and buckets—with larvicide “doughnuts,” which can be purchased at hardware stores. Larvicide doughnuts use a naturally occurring type of bacteria to control mosquitoes.

