2 injured in shooting on Colorado Springs’ west side

Investigators are on scene along Garner St., close to Cimarron and 8th St.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:54 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were rushed to the hospital late Monday night following a shooting on the Springs west side.

Police responded to the A-1 Mobile Village around 10:30 p.m. on a reported disturbance and found two victims with gunshot wounds. The mobile home park is on Garner Street, just to the southwest of 8th Street and Cimarron.

At the time of this writing, officers haven’t released many details on the shooting but did confirm with 11 News that one of the victims suffered serious injuries that required surgery. The other victim’s injuries were less severe and they were expected to be released from the hospital Tuesday.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation, and police have not released any further details.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more.

