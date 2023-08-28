WATCH: Fireball spotted from Colorado Springs early Sunday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Surveillance video sent to 11 News shows a fireball visible from Colorado Sunday morning.

The viewer lives in the Flying Horse neighborhood on the north side of Colorado Springs. They say the video was taken at about 3:33 in the morning and their camera was pointed to the northwest when it captured the moment.

It appears the fireball wasn’t just visible from Colorado. According to the American Meteor Society, there were at least 71 reports of the fireball from five states including Colorado, Nebraska, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

What the fireball was is still in question. It may have been space debris or it could have been part of the Perseid Meteor shower, which can run through late August.

