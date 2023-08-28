Trump arraignment set in Georgia election case

Trump surrendered at an Atlanta jail on charges he conspired to overturn his election loss. (CNN, POOL, FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By Tim Darnell and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:01 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Former President Donald Trump will be arraigned Sept. 6, along with several of the remaining 18 co-defendants, WANF reports.

Trump’s arraignment is set for 9:30 a.m., with other arraignments following in 15-minute increments:

  • Donald Trump: 9:30 a.m.
  • Rudy Giuliani - 9:45 a.m.
  • John Eastman - 10 a.m.
  • Sidney Powell - 10:15 a.m.
  • Mark Meadows - 10:30 a.m.
  • Cathleen Latham - 10:45.am.
  • Scott Hall - 11 a.m.
  • Harrison Floyd - 11:15 a.m.
  • Jeffery Clark - 1 p.m.
  • Stephen Cliffgard Lee - 1:15 p.m.
  • Jenna Ellis - 1:30 p.m.
  • Shawn Still - 1:45 p.m.
  • Scott Hall - 2 p.m.
  • David Shafer - 2:15 p.m.
  • Michael Roman - 2:30 p.m.
  • Robery Cheely - 2:45 p.m.
  • Missy Hampton - 3 p.m.

At this hearing, Trump and his lawyers are expected to hear his charges and will be able to enter a plea.

This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald Trump on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, after he surrendered and was booked at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta.(Fulton County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Trump faces 13 felony charges, including violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

Trump surrendered last week at the Fulton County Jail after being indicted the week before by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on charges he and 18 allies conspired to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene in Pueblo West on Aug. 26, 2023.
3 killed in suspected DUI crash in Pueblo West
Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News the driver of the speeding vehicle that caused the crash...
1 person injured in 4-vehicle crash that closed Colorado Springs intersection for hours
The scene on Berwind Avenue near Mesa Avenue on Aug. 27, 2023.
1 killed in quadruple shooting in Pueblo
Police tells 11 News they were called to the St. Francis Hospital around 4:05pm. Police tell 11...
Man with knife put Colorado Springs hospital on lockdown
KKTV 11 News partnered with Tessa in hopes to further the mission of ending domestic violence....
Hundreds attend TESSA’s Annual Pasta in the Park; KKTV dedicated pasta to employee battling cancer

Latest News

The scene on Aug, 28, 2023.
2-alarm fire reported at apartment complex east of Memorial Park
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Judge sets trial date for Trump in federal case accusing him of plotting to overturn results of 2020 election
President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio...
Biden and Harris will meet with King’s family on 60th anniversary of the March on Washington
Officials say salmon sharks can grow up to 10 feet long and weigh almost 1,000 pounds.
Shark spotted on river shore, wildlife experts say
Police presence at a home on Mount View Lane in Fountain on Wednesday. Miles Kirby was arrested...
Judge agrees to dismiss 1st-degree murder case against Fountain man accused in death of mother of 4