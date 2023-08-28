Suspected DUI driver allegedly hits police cruiser in east Colorado Springs neighborhood

Police lights road
(Pexels via MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:39 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is facing DUI and other charges after allegedly backing into a police cruiser when officers tried to talk to her.

According to a Colorado Springs Police lieutenant, the officers were responding to a possible crash reported in a neighborhood on the far east side of the city early Monday morning.

“Officers ... were dispatched to the intersection of Issaquah Drive and Desert Wind Drive,” the lieutenant wrote on the CSPD blotter. “Officers located the driver in the vehicle and attempted to contact them.”

The driver put her car in reverse and drove into the cruiser, the lieutenant said. No one was injured, and the damage to the vehicle was minor.

The woman was identified as Emily Norton. Police say along with DUI, she’s facing traffic-related charges.

