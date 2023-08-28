Suspect sideswipes Colorado Springs police cruiser, flees area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are looking for a driver who sideswiped an officer and then sped off.

The incident was reported just after midnight Sunday in at a business on Barnes just west of Powers. Officers had responded to the business on reports of vehicles driving around “recklessly” in the parking lot.

“As officers were investigating, one vehicle sideswiped a patrol vehicle in the parking lot and fled the scene. No officers were injured,” a CSPD lieutenant sad.

At the time of this writing, no suspect information has been made available. Police have not released the name of the business, just that it was in the 5600 block of Barnes Road.

Anyone with information can contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

