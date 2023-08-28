Statewide alert issued in Colorado for teen who could be in danger

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KKTV) - A statewide alert was issued in Colorado on Monday for a teen who authorities believe could be in danger.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is reporting that 14-year-old Oryan Byarlay was last seen on Aug. 17 in the Fort Collins/Loveland area. Byarlay may be with 39-year-old Rachael Tippmann who is considered a “suspect.” According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Tippman was supposed to relinquish custody of Byarlay to another family member and didn’t show up for a court hearing on Aug. 25.

Anyone with information on the location of either person is asked to call 970-416-1985. If seen, call 911/

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.