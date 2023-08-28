Rite Aid preparing bankruptcy filing to avoid opioid lawsuits, report says

Rite Aid is reportedly preparing to file bankruptcy, according to a report in the Wall Street...
Rite Aid is reportedly preparing to file bankruptcy, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.(Source: Rite Aid Handout/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:28 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Shares of Rite Aid plunged Monday after a Wall Street Journal report that the pharmacy giant is preparing to file for bankruptcy.

According to the newspaper, Rite Aid is expected to file for Chapter 11 within weeks.

Declaring bankruptcy would halt lawsuits against the company related to the opioid epidemic.

In a Justice Department lawsuit against Rite Aid, authorities accuse the pharmacy chain of filling hundreds of thousands of unlawful prescriptions between 2014 and 2019.

The complaint alleges the company ignored red flags and helped fuel America’s opioid epidemic.

A Rite Aid representative didn’t respond to a request for comment on the Wall Street Journal’s report about bankruptcy preparations.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene in Pueblo West on Aug. 26, 2023.
3 killed in suspected DUI crash in Pueblo West
Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News the driver of the speeding vehicle that caused the crash...
1 person injured in 4-vehicle crash that closed Colorado Springs intersection for hours
The scene on Berwind Avenue near Mesa Avenue on Aug. 27, 2023.
1 killed in quadruple shooting in Pueblo
Police tells 11 News they were called to the St. Francis Hospital around 4:05pm. Police tell 11...
Man with knife put Colorado Springs hospital on lockdown
KKTV 11 News partnered with Tessa in hopes to further the mission of ending domestic violence....
Hundreds attend TESSA’s Annual Pasta in the Park; KKTV dedicated pasta to employee battling cancer

Latest News

The scene on Aug, 28, 2023.
2-alarm fire reported at apartment complex east of Memorial Park
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Judge sets trial date for Trump in federal case accusing him of plotting to overturn results of 2020 election
President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio...
Biden and Harris will meet with King’s family on 60th anniversary of the March on Washington
Officials say salmon sharks can grow up to 10 feet long and weigh almost 1,000 pounds.
Shark spotted on river shore, wildlife experts say
Police presence at a home on Mount View Lane in Fountain on Wednesday. Miles Kirby was arrested...
Judge agrees to dismiss 1st-degree murder case against Fountain man accused in death of mother of 4