Police investigating shots fired in southeast Colorado Springs neighborhood

The scene on Rainier Drive on Aug. 28, 2023.
The scene on Rainier Drive on Aug. 28, 2023.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:03 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating reports of gunshots in a southeast Colorado Springs neighborhood Monday morning.

The call came in just after 7 a.m. in the 1400 block of Rainier Drive, which is located south of Circle Drive and Verde Drive.

While police have not provided any further information, our crew on scene says they see several evidence markers on the street. There’s no indication anyone was injured, though 11 News is still working to confirm.

This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.

