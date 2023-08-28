Nationwide non-profit helps veterans in southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Frontline Gardens was started by a veteran who found gardening helped him when coming home from deployment, and now he’s doing the same for others.

Colorado is the sixth state they’ve worked in, using horticultural therapy, or gardening, to help people with PTSD.

”He’s a prime candidate for our inaugural build the Vietnam veteran was part of the offense, so coming back with a lot of mental anguish and mental injuries as we call them,” Executive Director, of Colorado Springs Frontline Gardens Erik Kingsley said.

Sunday morning, a group of volunteers gathered outside of the home in Pueblo West with the same mission, to help provide relief for a veteran struggling with PTSD through horticultural therapy.

They make raised bed gardens for both military veterans and law enforcement officers injured in the line of duty. The efforts are largely volunteer-based.

“I am forever in debt to our veterans and how they’ve served our country for my freedom, for the freedom of my children, so to have this be a theoretical idea that then turned into an execution that’s actually coming to fruition has been really profound and beautiful,” Volunteer on the Service to Armed Forces International Service Team for the American Red Cross Asley Stout said.

The garden was constructed specifically with the veteran’s needs in mind, making the garden handicapped accessible outside his home. Each program is customized for each participant based on each of their therapist’s feedback.

Frontline gardens collaborated with the American Red Cross for this project working alongside the Aurora VA to find the perfect veteran for the cause.

“He had a really big heart for tending to the garden and found that very therapeutic, and so it was kind of a no-brainer,” Stout said.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.