Monday’s Most Wanted: Aug. 28

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man facing several counts of attempted murder tops this week’s “Most Wanted.”

Twenty-four-year-old Andres Singletary is wanted on six counts of first-degree murder, as well as a laundry list of charges: six counts of violent crime with a weapon used, second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault involving strangulation, seven counts of felony menacing, third-degree assault, child abuse, three counts of illegal discharge, disorderly conduct, two counts of controlled substance, seven counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft, and two counts of chop shop. Singletary is a 5-foot-7 and 150-pound Black male with black hair and brown eyes.

Antwan Bolton, 31, is accused of aggravated robbery, robbery and theft. He’s described as a 5-foot-9, 200-pound Black male with black hair and brown eyes.

Like Bolton, Matthew Chiarani also faces charges of aggravated robbery. Chiarani is 35 and is described as a 6-foot-7 white male weighing 225 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Fifty-four-year-old Larry Garduno faces several charges, including felony menacing, telephone obstruction, third-degree assault, harassment, violation of protection order and false imprisonment. He’s 5-foot-7 and 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and is a white male.

Armando Gomez-Lopez, 32, is wanted for second- and third-degree assault, as well as criminal mischief. He’s a white male with brown hair and brown eyes and is 5-foot-6 and 140 pounds.

Rand Gurley, 48, is wanted on a lengthy list of charges, including first-degree assault, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, second-degree tampering, three counts of harassment, first-degree trespass, and driving under restraint. He’s 5-foot-8 and 155 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. He’s a white male.

John Lowery, 37, faces stalking and harassment charges. He’s a white male described as 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Joshua Steadmon, 40, faces attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault charges. Steadmon is described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes standing 5-foot-9 and weighing 160 pounds.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

