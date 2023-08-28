MISSING: Colorado man last heard from July 26

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado are asking for help with locating a missing man.

On Monday, Canon City Police shared a photo of Gary Thornton. Thornton was reportedly last heard from by his family on July 26, his family reported him missing Aug. 20.

Thornton may be driving a tan 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe with Colorado plates AUBR22.

Call 719-276-5600 if you have information on his location.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.