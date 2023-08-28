MISSING: Colorado man last heard from July 26
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:41 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado are asking for help with locating a missing man.
On Monday, Canon City Police shared a photo of Gary Thornton. Thornton was reportedly last heard from by his family on July 26, his family reported him missing Aug. 20.
Thornton may be driving a tan 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe with Colorado plates AUBR22.
Call 719-276-5600 if you have information on his location.
