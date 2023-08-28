Judge agrees to dismiss 1st-degree murder case against Fountain man accused in death of mother of 4

A man suspected of first-degree murder was granted a personal recognizance bond by a judge on Friday.
By Tony Keith and Katelyn Quisenberry
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:59 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) -

UPDATE (8/28): A judge has granted a motion to dismiss Miles Kirby’s first-degree murder case.

This is developing; check back for updates.

________________________________________

PREVIOUS (8/18): A man suspected of first-degree murder was granted a personal recognizance bond by a judge on Friday.

Miles Kirby appeared in court as he’s suspected of killing Joslyn Teetzel, a mother of four. Teetzel’s body was found on July 26 along 400 Mount View Lane.

“Based on the obvious trauma and external injuries, detectives with the Fountain Police Department responded and assumed responsibility of the investigation,” part of a news release from the Fountain Police Department issued on July 27 reads.

Kirby was arrested on July 27. On Friday, the court learned from the pathologist’s office the ruling of death will likely change from homicide to suicide. As of Friday morning, the autopsy for Teetzel was not available per KKTV’s request.

A personal recognizance bond, or “PR Bond” allows someone suspected of a crime to be released without having to put forth money or property as long as the defendant appears at all future court dates.

A protection order for the children tied to Kirby is still in place, if broken it will result in automatic arrest.

Kirby’s next court date is set for Sept. 5 at 1:30 p.m. As of Friday afternoon, he was no longer in the El Paso County Jail.

Fountain Police released the following statement Friday afternoon:

The initial cause and manner of death provided by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office to detectives with the Fountain Police Department was homicide. This information, along with evidence collected at the residence, provided detectives with probable cause that a homicide was committed. An arrest warrant was drafted and signed by a judge with Colorado’s 4th Judicial District.

Miles Kirby was arrested on July 27, 2023, based on information and evidence obtained at that point in the investigation. There are many components to an investigation and the Fountain Police Department worked collaboratively with the El Paso County Coroner’s Office, District Attorney’s Office, and the courts to reach the best possible conclusion based on the information we knew at the time.

The evidence the Fountain Police Department collected during the investigation has not changed. Once the new information was obtained from the El Paso County Coroner’s Office it is our obligation to turn over that information to the District Attorney’s Office, and it’s their decision to proceed however they see fit. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office is the ultimate decision maker for cause and manner of death.

Any further questions about this case should be directed to the El Paso County Coroner’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

