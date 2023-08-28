Chick-fil-A debuts new sandwich Monday

The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.(Chick-fil-A)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:46 AM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - After more than a year of experimenting with nearly 30 sandwich options, Chick-fil-A is adding a new sandwich to its menu option.

Chick-fil-A is introducing the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich.

The popular fast food chain said the new sandwich features an original Chick-fil-A filet topped with pimento cheese and pickled jalapeños. It is served on a toasted bun drizzled with sweet honey.

Chick-fil-A describes the sandwich as having a “classic Chick-fil-A flavor with a sweet and subtly spicy kick.”

They said during testing, customers rated it high on taste and value, surpassing other seasonal sandwiches and putting it on par with the original Chick-fil-A Sandwich.

The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich rolls out at Chick-fil-A locations nationwide beginning Monday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene in Pueblo West on Aug. 26, 2023.
3 killed in suspected DUI crash in Pueblo West
Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News the driver of the speeding vehicle that caused the crash...
1 person injured in 4-vehicle crash that closed Colorado Springs intersection for hours
The scene on Berwind Avenue near Mesa Avenue on Aug. 27, 2023.
1 killed in quadruple shooting in Pueblo
Police tells 11 News they were called to the St. Francis Hospital around 4:05pm. Police tell 11...
Man with knife put Colorado Springs hospital on lockdown
KKTV 11 News partnered with Tessa in hopes to further the mission of ending domestic violence....
Hundreds attend TESSA’s Annual Pasta in the Park; KKTV dedicated pasta to employee battling cancer

Latest News

Suspected DUI driver allegedly hits police cruiser in east Colorado Springs neighborhood
A team of archeologists discovered one of North America's oldest human-occupied sites.
Oregon may be oldest site of human occupation in North America, archaeologists say
Colorado Springs organization continues the fight against human trafficking
Colorado Springs organization looks to continue the fight against human trafficking
Nationwide nonprofit comes to Southern Colorado
Nationwide non-profit helps veterans in southern Colorado