Alert of ‘armed, dangerous person’ at UNC-Chapel Hill

A shelter-in-place was ordered at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon....
A shelter-in-place was ordered at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon. (UNC)(UNC-CH)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:55 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A shelter-in-place order has been given at the University of North Carolina on Monday afternoon due to the threat of an “armed, dangerous person.”

In an alert, the university said the person was on or near the school’s campus.

Those on campus were instructed to go inside and avoid windows.

The initial alert was issued just after 1 p.m. About 30 minutes later, the university said the alert remained active.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene in Pueblo West on Aug. 26, 2023.
3 killed in suspected DUI crash in Pueblo West
Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News the driver of the speeding vehicle that caused the crash...
1 person injured in 4-vehicle crash that closed Colorado Springs intersection for hours
Police tells 11 News they were called to the St. Francis Hospital around 4:05pm. Police tell 11...
Man with knife put Colorado Springs hospital on lockdown
The scene on Berwind Avenue near Mesa Avenue on Aug. 27, 2023.
1 killed in quadruple shooting in Pueblo
8.28.23
Another round of storms on Monday

Latest News

WATCH: Fireball spotted from Colorado 8/27/23
FILE: A brain study has found CTE in some young athletes.
Study of athletes’ brains who died before age 30 finds early signs of CTE
FILE - In this April 15, 2009 file photo, Samuel "Joe the Plumber" Wurzelbacher, who made news...
Joe the Plumber, who questioned Obama’s tax policies during the 2008 campaign, has died at 49
FILE - Elton John is back home after being hospitalized for a fall.
Elton John briefly hospitalized after fall