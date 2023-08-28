2-alarm fire reported at apartment complex east of Memorial Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters have responded to a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex east of Memorial Park.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted just after 9:30 Monday morning that it was sending a crew to the 2500 block of Pikes Peak Avenue. CSFD then tweeted a few minutes later that a second alarm had been called.

A second alarm has been called for this fire. pic.twitter.com/ITthW8NzE1 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 28, 2023

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

