2-alarm fire reported at apartment complex east of Memorial Park

The scene on Aug, 28, 2023.
The scene on Aug, 28, 2023.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:49 AM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters have responded to a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex east of Memorial Park.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted just after 9:30 Monday morning that it was sending a crew to the 2500 block of Pikes Peak Avenue. CSFD then tweeted a few minutes later that a second alarm had been called.

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

