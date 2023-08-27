SpaceX capsule docks at space station carrying 4 astronauts from 4 countries

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft with astronauts on a mission to the...
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft with astronauts on a mission to the International Space Station lifts off from pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., seen in Rockledge, Fla., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (Malcolm Denemark/Florida Today via AP)(AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:56 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(CNN) - NASA’s SpaceX crew has successfully docked with the International Space Station.

Astronauts from four different countries are a part of this mission, which is called Crew-7.

The team launched aboard the Crew Dragon Spacecraft atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida early Saturday, reaching the ISS on Sunday.

Astronauts will spend about five days taking over operations from the SpaceX Crew-6 astronauts, who have been on the space station since March.

The new team will then bid farewell to the SpaceX Crew-6 astronauts, who will return home aboard their spacecraft, the Crew Dragon Endeavour.

This mission marks the eighth flight operated by NASA and SpaceX as part of the agency’s commercial crew program.

