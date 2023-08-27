One person injured in four vehicle crash that closed southern Colorado intersection for hours

Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News the driver of the speeding vehicle that caused the crash was transported to the hospital. This happened around 10:06 last night on the intersection of North Academy and Flintridge.
Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News the driver of the speeding vehicle that caused the crash was transported to the hospital. This happened around 10:06 last night on the intersection of North Academy and Flintridge.(Brian Sherrod, KKTV)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:01 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person has been taken to the hospital after being involved in a four vehicle crash Saturday night in southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs Police were called to the intersection of North Academy and Flintridge around 10:06 p.m. Saturday night. Police tell 11 News one of the vehicles was speeding north on Academy and crashed into another vehicle waiting at a red light. Police tell 11 News this crash caused a domino effect, careening into two other vehicles.

Police tell 11 News all of the vehicles involved were disabled in the crash. The driver of the speeding vehicle that caused the crash was transported to the hospital. There are no other injuries to report. No arrests have been made.

The intersection of Flintridge and North Academy reopened around 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

