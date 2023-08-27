Man with knife put southern Colorado hospital on lockdown

Police tells 11 News they were called to the St. Francis Hospital around 4:05pm. Police tell 11 News staff called them after reports of a man with a knife outside of their emergency room. There are no injuries to report.
Police tells 11 News they were called to the St. Francis Hospital around 4:05pm. Police tell 11 News staff called them after reports of a man with a knife outside of their emergency room. There are no injuries to report.(Brian Sherrod, KKTV)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:46 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A southern Colorado hospital was on lockdown this afternoon after Colorado Springs Police detained a man with a knife.

Police tells 11 News they were called to the St. Francis Hospital around 4:05pm. Police tell 11 News staff called them after reports of a man with a knife outside of their emergency room.

“Officers responded and did contact the party who was initially uncooperative,” said Patrol Sgt. Blanca Rekar, CSPD. “We later learned that a person was brought here by a family member for being in a crisis. The party was in a crisis and refusing to go to the hospital.”

Officers tell 11 News they were able to detain the man without having to use any force. Police say there are no reported injuries to the man involved or officers.

