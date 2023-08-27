Hundreds attend Tessa’s Annual Pasta in the Park, KKTV dedicated pasta to employee

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Hundreds attended Tessa’s 46th Annual Pasta in the Park to raise money to help survivors and victims of domestic violence Saturday night.

KKTV 11 News partnered with Tessa in hopes to further the mission of ending domestic violence. Pasta in the Park is one of the biggest fundraisers for the organization. For 46 years, Tessa has been helping women and children escape domestic abuse, sex trafficking, stalking and sexual assault.

KKTV 11 News participated in the event and won not one but two first place prizes, People’s Choice and Judge’s Choice. 11 News would like to thank U.S. Foods for KKTV’s winning ingredients. Down below is the pasta sauce KKTV created. It’s called Crema di Pomodoro. It includes tomato cream sauce with pancetta oil, truffle oil, pecorino Romano and grana padana cheese.

Here is the sauce KKTV made. It’s called Crema di Pomodoro. Tomato cream sauce with pancetta oil, truffle oil, pecorino Romano, grana padana cheese (Brian Sherrod, KKTV)

Our team name this year is “UnDAWNted” in honor of our co-worker Dawn. She is currently battling stage four cancer. She’s our station’s rockstar; exceptionally performing all duties and responsibilities of her position while always bringing joy and light to our workplace. She exemplifies the meaning of undaunted, being fearless, fierce and tireless. We are so proud to be united as a team under her name.

