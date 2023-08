FLORISSANT, Colo. (KKTV) - Smoke may be visible in Teller County Sunday afternoon due to a scheduled burn taking place in the Florissant area.

A spokesperson for the Teller County Sheriff’s Office posted the following to social media just before 1:30 p.m.:

Smoke will be visible in the area of Smoke will be visible in the area of 46 Kingston Circle in Palmer Village off County Road 42 (Lower Twin) due to a Controlled Burn. Only call 911 if you see active flames or a plume of smoke. — Lieutenant Bunting, PIO (@TCSOPIO) August 27, 2023

The area is south of Highway 24 off of Twin Rocks Road.

