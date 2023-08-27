3 killed in suspected DUI crash in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people were killed after a car drifted into the wrong lane and crashed head-on into their vehicle.

A Honda CRV traveling north on Purcell Boulevard Saturday evening when a southbound BMW veered into its path. The vehicles collided, killing everyone inside the Honda. First responders found one occupant who had been thrown from the CRV and two others deceased in the vehicle.

The driver and sole occupant of the BMW survived the collision with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash shut down Purcell in both directions for seven hours between Linda Avenue and Jaroso Drive. The roadway reopened around 3 Sunday morning.

At the time of this writing, the names of the three victims have not been released. The driver of the BMW has only been identified as a 32-year-old man.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office says it’s still investigating the cause of the crash but that alcohol and speeding are considered factors.

