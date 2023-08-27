1 killed in quadruple shooting in Pueblo

The scene on Berwind Avenue near Mesa Avenue on Aug. 27, 2023.
The scene on Berwind Avenue near Mesa Avenue on Aug. 27, 2023.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:26 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead, while two others have life-threatening injuries following a shooting south of downtown Pueblo.

Police were called to the 1200 block of Berwind Avenue just before 1 a.m. Sunday on a reported shooting and found a man dead at the scene. Officers learned soon after that three other victims had been taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle. Because of the severity of their injuries, two of those victims were later airlifted to a hospital in Colorado Springs.

Crime tape was still blocking off much of the street as of 11 a.m.

At the time of this writing, no further information on the shooting has been released. The police department says this marks the 19th homicide in Pueblo for 2023.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502 or Detective Ryan Torres at 719-320-6037. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs Police investigating three separate bank robberies Friday
Widefield vs. Harrison
Week 1: Friday Night Endzone
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
The theft happened at the Colorado Springs Airport long-term parking lot.
Parking at the airport? Police say criminals are stealing catalytic converters there
GNF
World champion runner based in Colorado Springs starts trail running camp for kids!

Latest News

The scene in Pueblo West on Aug. 26, 2023.
3 killed in suspected DUI crash in Pueblo West
Storms possible again Sunday
Better shot at storms Sunday
KKTV 11 News partnered with Tessa in hopes to further the mission of ending domestic violence....
Hundreds attend TESSA’s Annual Pasta in the Park; KKTV dedicated pasta to employee battling cancer
Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News the driver of the speeding vehicle that caused the crash...
1 person injured in 4-vehicle crash that closed Colorado Springs intersection for hours