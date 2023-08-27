1 killed in quadruple shooting in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead, while two others have life-threatening injuries following a shooting south of downtown Pueblo.

Police were called to the 1200 block of Berwind Avenue just before 1 a.m. Sunday on a reported shooting and found a man dead at the scene. Officers learned soon after that three other victims had been taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle. Because of the severity of their injuries, two of those victims were later airlifted to a hospital in Colorado Springs.

Crime tape was still blocking off much of the street as of 11 a.m.

At the time of this writing, no further information on the shooting has been released. The police department says this marks the 19th homicide in Pueblo for 2023.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502 or Detective Ryan Torres at 719-320-6037. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.

