Multiple people killed in Jacksonville store shooting, mayor says

Several people are reported to have died in a shooting at a Dollar General store in...
Several people are reported to have died in a shooting at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida, according to authorities.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 2:55 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Multiple people were fatally shot Saturday inside a Jacksonville, Florida, Dollar General store, the city’s mayor has told a television station.

Mayor Donna Deegan told WJXT “there are a number of fatalities” inside the store but didn’t give a precise number. Numerous police officers are in the area near Edward Waters University.

“This is unacceptable,” Deegan told the station. “One shooting is too much but these mass shootings are really hard to take.”

Edward Waters University students are being kept in their dorms, the school said in a statement. No students or faculty are believed involved, the school said.

Further details were not immediately available.

The shooting happened five years to the day when a gunman opened fire during a video game tournament in Jacksonville, killing two people before fatally shooting himself.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The theft happened at the Colorado Springs Airport long-term parking lot.
Parking at the airport? Police say criminals are stealing catalytic converters there
Showers and storms continue into the weekend
More showery weather in store Saturday
Authorities told 11 News, Crime Stoppers, house cameras, and ring doorbell footage helped them...
New details released: Man accused of throwing Molotov cocktails in southern Colorado neighborhood
Colorado Springs Police investigating three separate bank robberies Friday
Martin faces charges in a case in which he is suspected of firing shots in a Colorado Springs...
Arrest papers detail shots fired incident in Southwest Colorado Springs neighborhood

Latest News

A cyclist tops a hill at sunset, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in San Antonio, where temperatures...
Heat records continue to fall in Dallas as scorching summer continues in the United States
At least seven people were injured Saturday morning in a shooting at a Boston parade. (Source:...
Several injured in mass shooting at Boston parade
Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr., speaks during an interview with The...
Thousands converge on National Mall to mark the March on Washington’s 60th anniversary
The summer heat wave and low rainfall recently revealed a hidden shipwreck at the bottom of the...
Hidden shipwreck from World War I found at bottom of Texas river