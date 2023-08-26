Colorado Springs Police investigating three separate bank robberies Friday

CSPD says all three bank robberies happened the same way. It was a male suspect who entered the bank, demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount. There are no reported injuries in any of the robberies.
Undated still from crime scene in Colorado Springs.
(KKTV)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 6:23 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating three different calls for service, regarding bank robberies across Colorado Springs.

CSPD first received a call of a bank robbery on East Pikes Peak Avenue around 9:46 a.m. Friday. The investigation revealed that a male suspect entered the bank, demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. There are no reported injuries in this incident.

CSPD received the a call of a second bank robbery on Hartsel Drive around 1:42 p.m. Friday. The investigation revealed the same thing; a male suspect entered the bank, demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. There are no reported injuries in this incident.

CSPD received a third call for a bank robbery on North Nevada Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Friday. The investigation revealed the same thing for the third time; a male suspect entered the bank, demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. There are no reported injuries in this incident.

The investigation is ongoing for all three robberies. Police is asking anyone with information about these incidents to call Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers. Their number is (719) 634-7867.

