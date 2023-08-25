World champion runner based in Colorado Springs starts trail running camp for kids!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In just three weeks, Joseph Gray is going to be racing to the top of Pikes Peak.

But even as he’s gunning for his fifth Pikes Peak Ascent victory, this Colorado Springs-based runner recently took some time out to help the next generation of trail runners!

“This is Colorado Springs’ first trail running camp for kids!”

On a warm and sunny August morning, Gray, 39, gathered with a group of elementary and middle school students at Palmer Park, leading them through stretches and drills.

“I’m excited!” he told 11 News. “We’ve got kids second [grade] through eighth out here. I’m exposing them to some of the tips that I’ve found helpful in my career and trying to instill that in them.”

And these kids couldn’t ask for a better mentor: As a world champion mountain and trail runner who has had the honor of competing for Team USA, Gray has had an incredible career as a professional athlete.

“The next step was wanting to do more, wanting to do something with the community, give back to the community,” he said.

Gray had already founded Project Inspire Diversity to help support young athletes of color in the Pikes Peak region, but he said he knew that wasn’t the end of his work. His good friend Dreama Walton, an elite ultramarathoner and a combat veteran, suggested a running camp.

“I was hesitant at first, because I know my time is short in the summer,” he acknowledged.

That’s because one of the biggest races on his calendar, the Pikes Peak Ascent, falls at the end of the summer, and to train at the level Gray wants to compete at takes hours on the trails. In six tries, he’s won the Ascent four times and placed in the top five every time.

But despite August being the last big push ahead of the Sept. 16 race, he was soon persuaded.

“I wanted to give back, and sacrifice is very important when you’re talking about helping the next generation of people. You need to make some sacrifices to make a community a better place, to make the world a better place. Be willing to give and not expect something in return.”

Camp commenced Aug. 14 at Palmer Park.

“Anyone could sign up. I worked with Hillside Connection for a little bit, reached out to a couple people that I knew around town to see what their kids were doing. The trail running community is very tight here, so a lot of us have kids already, and our kids obviously love trail running and being in the mountains. Word of mouth, it kind of spread it pretty quick.”

Gray, Walton and a few other adult volunteers got right in there with budding athletes, even leading them on trail runs!

As well as imparting wisdom on the youngsters -- the lucky kids who got the unique chance to get hands-on coaching and run side by side with a world champion athlete!

“Teaching them about gear: giving them some knowledge about handhelds, running vest, bottles, flasks; also the leave-no-trace bags. Trying to teach kids about responsibility, taking care of the trails, keeping your open spaces clean. They’ve taken really well onto that. ... They’ve been picking up stuff on the trail, it’s awesome to see,” Gray said.

“Another sponsor for the event has given us sunscreen, so teaching on them importance of using sunscreen, especially in a high exposure place like this. Hoka is one of my sponsors as an athlete and, they provided the kids with trail shoes. We just got this new youth line of trail shoes, so the kids are getting a firsthand look at those shoes and tested them out here. Getting some miles in. Learning about the trails and teaching the mental side of it and having a blast out here!”

“I think it’s something that may be a lot of us didn’t have when we were kids and so we just felt that we could start sharing what we now have as athletes with youth and maybe they’ll be like that much more ahead in life. We’re just giving them an opportunity that we really didn’t have,” Walton said.

One of the biggest lessons Gray hopes the kids take home: becoming the best version of yourself.

“You don’t have to be the best guy. Even if you are last place, if you are getting the most out of yourself, that’s the most important thing, and I think you’ll be happy with that at the end of the day as opposed to not even trying and never giving your best effort. I want to push that on their mindset. Get the most out of yourself. Don’t waste your time, don’t just try to get by or just be mediocre. Be the best version of you and that’s what I want to see.”

“One of my mantras is to do hard things,” Walton said. “I enjoy doing hard hings, and I think sharing that with them will enable them to, like, also be able to push whenever things get hard. They can use this in their everyday life as well. They’ll be able to go back to school, maybe approaching a hard and difficult project, something that they’re a little bit insecure about or have a bit of fear going into it. They will be able to pull back on this, on this experience, what we’re teaching them, and use it in their everyday life.”

With camp a success this year, next year, Gray and Walton hope to see their camp grow.

“I think one of our main goals is to bring more kids in. We wanted to keep it small this first year, but in the future I would like for it to be more inclusive. We want to reach as many kids as possible in the future and have them join us. Share in the experience that we’re giving these kids this week,” Walton said.

“I think in the future, we’re hoping to get more community support in terms of getting more volunteers. In order to have bigger numbers, we’re gonna need a little bit more help from the volunteers. So if you’re in the community and do you want to help and give it back to the community and help the next generation, get in touch with us,” Gray said.

And he has big ideas for next year’s campers!

“We want to focus on a couple different venues throughout he time that we have the kids and exposing them to different types of terrain. Maybe some other peaks that are around town -- we got a bunch to choose from here. We’re very fortunate in Colorado Springs, we got laces right smack in the city where you can do technical stuff, you can do runnable trail. We got it all right here in the city; you don’t got to go very far. But I do want to take them out a little bit to explore some of the other stuff on the perimeter of the city.”

Details for next year’s camp haven’t been announced yet, but if your kids are interested, keep a lookout for dates as we get into the next year! Click this link to view the 2024 calendar of trail events in your area; the camp will be posted closer to the summer.

Juggling both camp and training to win a race meant some very long days. But Gray says it was all worth it,

“I’m really thankful and happy that we took that jump and got this started.”

And if he does win his fifth Ascent next month, Gray says his campers get some of the credit -- running with the kids actually helped his training!

