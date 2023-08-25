Parking at the airport? Police say criminals are stealing catalytic converters there

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say their metal theft detectives are tracking a string of catalytic converter thefts among Toyota’s parked in the long-term lot at the Colorado Springs Airport.

Police say 14 catalytic converters were reported stolen out of various models of Toyota’s between July 14 and August 20. This comes on the heels of police busting several criminals for stealing rental cars at the same airport.

One woman, who wants to be kept anonymous, reached out to 11 News saying this happened to her in mid August. She shared the above photo of she and her husband’s Toyota truck parked near a light post. When the couple returned from their three day trip, they realized the catalytic converter was missing. When taking the truck to a mechanic, the woman says that mechanic told her, he recently serviced a similar truck for the exact same thing; the vehicle owner saying the catalytic converter was stolen while in airport parking.

“Unfortunately, [this] is a city wide issue, not isolated to the Colorado Springs Airport ... CSPD is extending and stepping up their already significant patrolling of the parking lots and they recently purchased a Utility Terrain Vehicle to help with parking lot patrol,” said Aidan Ryan with the Colorado Springs Airport. “The airport’s parking service has increased their diligence in monitoring and reporting suspicious activity. This is a frustrating situation for us and we want to assure the public that we are doing everything we can to stop future incidents.”

11 News has reached out to Denver International Airport, asking if the trend is being noticed there.

CSPD says anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

