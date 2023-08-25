New details released: Man accused of throwing Molotov cocktails in southern Colorado neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police and Fire Departments released new details in a case where they said a man was throwing Molotov cocktails at houses in a neighborhood.

Police arrested 21-year-old Richard Macklin over the weekend in connection to almost four weeks of possible targeted attacks.

Between July 25 and Aug. 20, police say two houses on Scout Drive and a third house on Balsam Street were targeted, with the Balsam Street home hit on multiple occasions. The area is located west of Dublin and Powers.

Authorities told 11 News they cannot confirm the motive behind this homemade explosive crime spree.

Neighbors said these past couple of weeks have been unusual and scary.

“It’s quiet,” neighbor Michael McLean said. “You know I’ve never had any weird issues or seen anything odd. But you know I’ve been here for four and a half, five years. And there’s never been anything out of the ordinary.”

“I actually got a little bit afraid because I don’t want my house getting involved, my vehicle or the trailer that we have getting involved,” neighbor Joao Barbalho said. “So I hope that this gets sorted out soon so that nobody else in the neighborhood or even people away from us gets involved in the situation.”

The Colorado Springs Fire and Police Departments said they teamed with the community to find the suspect.

Police said at this time, they’re not sure if these attacks were targeted or random.

After almost four weeks of Molotov attacks, authorities told 11 News, Crime Stoppers, house cameras, and ring doorbell footage helped them catch their suspect.

11 News spoke with one neighbor who said he had no clue this was happening until police showed up at his door asking to review his home surveillance video.

“I was like, ‘What’s going on?’” McLean said. And they were like, ‘Somebody lit your neighbor’s house on fire.’”

“I feel really bad because I would hate to wake up in the middle of the night that house burning down and maybe our house gets involved,” Barbalho said.

The fire department said they investigate roughly 140 arson fires yearly in the Springs.

Police said the investigation is still open.

Macklin was charged with 1st Degree Arson and possession of an incendiary device- both felonies.

His bond is currently over $50,000.

