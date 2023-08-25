Military jet crashes near San Diego

FILE - An F/A-18D hornet with Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron [VMFA(AW)] 225 takes...
FILE - An F/A-18D hornet with Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron [VMFA(AW)] 225 takes flight at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Nov. 30, 2017. A Hornet has crashed near the California base during a training exercise, base officials said.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nadia Stark)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:10 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An F/A-18 Hornet military jet crashed late Thursday night near San Diego, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, reported via news release.

The crash was reported at 11:54 p.m. Pacific time during a training exercise.

Search and rescue actions are ongoing on federal property near the air station, and an investigation is underway, officials said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on Aug. 24, 2023.
2-alarm fire at industrial building in Colorado Springs
Martin faces charges in a case in which he is suspected of firing shots in a Colorado Springs...
Arrest papers detail shots fired incident in Southwest Colorado Springs neighborhood
Richard Macklin
Colorado Springs man arrested after allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at multiple homes
Generic suspected DUI graphic.
3 teens injured, 1 with life-threatening injuries, following suspected DUI crash near Canon City
8.25.23
Heavy rain Friday through the weekend

Latest News

File - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a House Financial Services...
Solid economy could require additional rate hikes from Fed to further slow inflation, Powell says
8.25.23
Heavy rain Friday through the weekend
Christian was found dead inside his family's car
Teen dies while sleeping in family’s car to escape the heat, family says
Cars sit stranded in floodwaters on Sheldon Road south of Ford road in Canton, Mich., Thursday,...
Several people are dead after a Michigan storm with 75 mph winds downs trees and power lines