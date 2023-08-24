Shoplifting suspect accused in deadly hit-and-run crash in Parker arrested Wednesday following standoff

PARKER, Colo. (KKTV) - A shoplifting suspect who allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian while speeding away from the store was captured Wednesday following an hours-long standoff.

Parker police confirmed Wednesday night that 44-year-old Tory Conyers was taken into custody with the help of an Aurora Police Department SWAT team.

Conyers had been the subject of a statewide alert following the chain of events of Monday evening that resulted in a man’s death. According to the Parker Police Department, Conyers stole merchandise from a Walmart, then jumped into a getaway car and fled the store. He allegedly refused to stop for an officer who attempted to pull him over and kept going towards Parker Road and Lincoln Avenue.

“Shortly after the attempt to stop the driver, Parker dispatch received calls of an accident at Parker and Lincoln,” the Parker Police Department said.

They were told by witnesses that a white Chevy Monte Carlo had blown through the red light at the intersection, hitting the person in the crosswalk. The car didn’t stop.

“It was determined that the same suspect related to the shoplifting had struck the victim,” the Parker Police Department said.

Officers attempted CPR on the victim, but he later died at an area hospital.

A statewide Medina Alert for the suspect was issued the night of the hit-and-run. Initially, police only had a vehicle description and vague suspect description, but later obtained surveillance stills of the suspect at Walmart, which were released Wednesday.

A short time after those photos were made public, Parker and Aurora police officers responded to a suspect barricaded inside a home in the area of Dayton Street and 23rd Avenue. The standoff went on for hours, beginning at 1:30 p.m. and at last wrapping up around 8 with the suspect in custody.

UPDATE: A man has been placed into custody. He is being transported to the hospital due to his exposure to chemical irritants. No additional persons located inside and no other injuries reported.



APD was assisting @ParkerPolice with this incident and the man will be in their… — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) August 24, 2023

Parker police announced shortly after the standoff that the suspect was the one they had been looking for since Monday.

“Our investigators worked tirelessly to identify and arrest Conyers. The Parker Police Department wants to thank the community for their assistance and the tips that were received as well as the Aurora Police Department for their efforts in apprehending the suspect,” the police department said in a Facebook post.

