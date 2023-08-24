Semi stalled in roadway at Marksheffel and Carefree after losing a rear axle

A photo from a driver stopped in traffic at Marksheffel and Carefree.
A photo from a driver stopped in traffic at Marksheffel and Carefree.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:05 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A semi is stalled in the middle of a busy roadway after losing one of its axles Thursday morning.

As of 9 a.m., the semi remains stuck in the roadway at the Marksheffel and Carefree intersection. It’s currently blocking the southbound lanes of Marksheffel.

Troopers tell 11 News the truck was hauling concrete and that because they must unload it before moving the semi, it’s going to be a while before the roadway is cleared.

No injuries were reported; just expect delays if driving in the area.

