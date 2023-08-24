Colorado Springs man arrested after allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at multiple homes

Richard Macklin
Richard Macklin(CSPD)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:26 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - For a month, police say a quiet northeast Springs neighborhood was terrorized by someone throwing Molotov cocktails at homes.

Between July 25 and Aug. 20, police say two houses on Scout Drive and a third house on Balsam Street were targeted, with the Balsam Street home hit on multiple occasions. The area is located west of Dublin and Powers.

Then in early morning hours of the 20th, a break in the case came when neighbors living a few blocks away saw a man they recognized as the suspect hanging around their area.

When police pulled up, they found the suspect, holding what was possibly another Molotov cocktail.

The regional bomb squad was called to handle the scene, and they were able to safely take the suspect into custody and remove the device. The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Richard Macklin, and police say he is facing first-degree arson and possession of an incendiary device charges.

Along with Springs police, the Colorado Springs Fire Department, FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted.

“We want to thank our community members who assisted us in arresting Macklin. We also want to thank the Colorado Springs Fire Department Fire Investigators for their professionalism and dedication to our community. Their collaboration with the CSPD Regional Explosives Unit was vital in this case. Finally, we want to thank our federal law enforcement partners at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Colorado Springs Field Office and FBI for providing federal expertise and resources,” Springs police said in a statement Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing. CSPD asks that anyone with information on the case call 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

