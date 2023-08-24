Colorado consumers care about local produce

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - You may see them pop all over town throughout parts of the summer and fall here in Colorado.

Farmers markets and stands are where Coloradans prefer to shop, according to the Department of Agriculture’s Public Attitude Survey.

“Coloradans are very, very interested and concerned about keeping agriculture in their state” explained Dawn Thilmany, Agriculture and Resource Economics at CSU. “Over 90% of them again said developing local food system is important to them. Over 90% say it’s important to them to know whether or not the purchases they make support their local economy. So, that just circles back to they are looking for any evidence they can that when possible, they are going to buy Colorado products, and know those Colorado products are bought at markets that wherever possible can make sure farms and ranches are well supported.”

More than two-thirds of Coloradans are venturing to farmer stands, farmers markets, or directly from the farmers to easily figure out what they are buying is locally sourced.

“The biggest take home here is that when you shop locally there’s just less steps in the marketing chain and the less people have to share the money. So, a bigger share will go back to the farmer and rancher,” said Thilmany.

80% of Coloradans say that knowing if their produce is grown in our state influences their decision to buy the produce.

“We’re just happy to see Coloradans are this dedicated to wanting to support the ag and ranch sector. For a very long time, that sector felt underappreciated,” explained Thilmany. “Some people believe also the COVID pandemic and people starting to release they shouldn’t always take for granite there’s going to be food on the shelves brought this to life even more for folks.”

Thilmany tell 11 News the Department of Agriculture is already looking 2 steps into the future and helping the next generation of farmers and ranchers. She adds direct markets make it easier for them to get started.

“When you’re a beginning farmer and rancher and have much less to sell, it’s pretty hard to even get into a bigger retail chain just because they want large volume. So, these direct to market are creating that supply chain of new, young producers.”

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.