Arrest papers detail shots fired incident in Southwest Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - According to arrest papers police say Joel Martin’s father told them his son was suffering a mental health episode, and was having suicidal and homicidal thoughts.

”His hazards were on and he had two guns and started walking down the street,” one neighbor said.

According to arrest papers, police say it started when Martin took his dad’s vehicle and crashed it down the street from his house. Neighbors say they heard the crash and saw his car stopped against a large tree and boulder.

“He just stepped out of the car all the airbags and everything deployed,” the neighbor said.

Police say witnesses who live on the street saw 20-year-old Martin turn toward them and begin firing in their direction.

“You could hear the bullets coming past,” the neighbor said.

After he saw them taking pictures of the scene.

“He turned around and shots are being fired and people are running and turning the cars around and it was just insanity,” the neighbor said.

The arrest papers say he walked to the golf course at Cheyenne Mountain Resort. 11 News spoke with someone who was on the course at the time.

“We went back out to the back teebox, and waiting it out with like 18 other people,” another neighbor said.

The affidavit says he pointed his gun at several people during the incident, many told police they thought they were going to die. According to police Martin was taken down by employees at the golf course and held until police arrived. Wednesday in court, a judge raised his bond to $250,000.

If you’re struggling with suicidal thoughts there’s help available. Please call the national suicide hotline. That number is 9-8-8.

