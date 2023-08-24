2 injured in southeast Colorado Springs crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were hurt when a car and motorcycle collided at a busy intersection Wednesday.

Police say the motorcyclist was heading northbound on Murray Boulevard while the car was heading southbound. As both were passing through the intersection with Fountain, the car made a sudden left turn, hitting the motorcycle.

The rider and the driver of the car were both injured and transported to the hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening, according to police.

The crash was reported around 4:30 p.m., just ahead of the afternoon rush hour. At point, all of Fountain and the southbound lanes of Murray were blocked.

It’s unknown if drugs, alcohol or speeding played any part in the collision. The crash remains under investigation.

