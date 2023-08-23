Witness reports being chased by armed suspect in Colorado Springs neighborhood

By Melissa Henry
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:12 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No one is hurt after an armed suspect was seen roaming one Colorado Springs neighborhood Tuesday, but it did cause a state of panic for the community.

Broadmoor Valley Road was the site of a crash Tuesday, when neighbors there reported seeing a car go off the road and then the driver fire shots into the air before roaming the streets with guns.

One woman who does landscaping for a the neighborhood near The Broadmoor Hotel says she was listening to music and watering flowers when she looked up and saw a man who looked suspicious.

“He looked a little out of place for the area, but I just continued on,” said Katherine H, who did not want her last name reported. “I was looking at my phone and I looked back up and I noticed he had a gun. It was a long metal piece, and so I panicked and I started reversing as fast as I could.”

Katherine says she started driving down a street that became a dead end. She saw one home had the front door open, and thought that was her best bet to finding a safe space, fast.

“I was in full panic mode, and I was trying to get as far back into the neighborhood as I could ... I just went to the furthest house, and a lady happened to be working from home and had her front door open. I just ran up and was screaming, ‘there’s a gunman out here, please let me in.’”

Katherine says that homeowner let her come inside, and the two were safe.

Police credit Cheyenne Mountain Resort staff with taking the suspect down on the resort’s golf course and keeping him there until officers arrived. Police have yet to release the suspect’s name and mug shot as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.

