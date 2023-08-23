When is Starbucks bringing back Pumpkin Spice Latte? They shared their answer on Wednesday

Pumpkin Spice Latte
(MGN / Starbucks)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:07 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Another sign summer is coming to an end. Starbucks is teasing the release date for their coveted Pumpkin Spice Latte.

On Wednesday, the coffee company shared a photo of a pumpkin with “8.24″ carved into it on the social media platform X. The company is also celebrating the drink turning 20 years old. So expect the fall-style drink to be available on Thursday in most locations. Peter Dukes led the Starbucks beverage development team when the drink was created.

“We started with a huge brainstorm list and filled the wall with ideas,” Peter Dukes said. “We probably had at least a hundred ideas up on the wall. And once we got those ideas, we started to whittle away at them and came down to a list of about 20 different flavors including chocolate and caramel – the most popular flavors to pair with coffee – and there was orange and cinnamon ... and there was pumpkin there as well.”

Some quick facts on the Pumpkin Spice Latte or “PSL” from Starbucks:

-Pumpkin Spice Latte was first introduced as a test in just 100 stores in Washington, D.C. and Vancouver, Canada.

-PSL gets its nickname from the three-letter beverage code originally written on cups by baristas.

-Since 2015, PSL’s pumpkin sauce has included real pumpkin puree, made from little kabocha pumpkins.

-In 20 years, hundreds of millions of Pumpkin Spice Lattes have been served.

-This year, for the first time Starbucks Reserve stores in the U.S. will add pumpkin spice beverages to its seasonal menu, including the Starbucks Reserve® Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Iced Latte and Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini. New artisanal Princi bakery items joining the menu include a Pumpkin Marittozi and Pumpkin Spice Cake.

