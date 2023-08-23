WANTED: Hit-and-run suspect sought following deadly crash in Colorado

PARKER, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado are asking for help with locating a hit-and-run suspect following a deadly crash.

The Crash happened in Parker Monday night at about 8:30 at S. Parker Road and Lincoln Avenue. Police believe a 2005 white Chevy Monte Carlo with Colorado license plate AWRS39 was being driven by the suspect and it may have a cracked windshield, front-end damage and the driver-side airbag may have deployed. The suspect may have also shoplifted from a nearby Walmart.

Video of a police chase involving the suspect can be viewed at the top of this article. Police called off the chase for safety reasons.

Photos of the suspect can be viewed at the bottom of this article.

Call 303-841-9800 with any information.

Parker Police Attempting to Identify Fatal Hit-and-Run Suspect The Parker Police Department needs your help... Posted by Parker Police Department on Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.