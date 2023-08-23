Suspect identified in shots fired case in southwestern Colorado Springs neighborhood

Martin faces charges in a case in which he is suspected of firing shots in a Colorado Springs neighborhood.(El Paso County Sheriff's Office)
By Melissa Henry
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:03 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police identified 20-year-old Joel Martin as the suspect in a bizarre string of events in the Broadmoor Bluffs neighborhood Tuesday.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office provided 11 News with Martin’s above mugshot on Wednesday.

Martin had a video court hearing Wednesday, in which a judge raised his bond from $50,000 to $250,000. The judge said, “it is clear that there are very serious mental health issues involved.” The defense attorney said Martin has no criminal history and that he is on medication for mental health conditions.

According to court records, Martin is charged with three counts of attempted murder, felony menacing, along with multiple weapons and traffic charges.

Neighbors in the area off of Highway 115 and Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard reported a state of panic Tuesday, after a car crashed along Broadmoor Valley Road and people saw the driver get out of the car and fire shots into the air. People then reported seeing the suspect roam around the neighborhood with multiple guns.

One woman talked exclusively with 11 News about her account of running away from the suspect.

Martin’s first appearance in court scheduled for September 5th.

Colorado Springs Police say no one was hurt, and credit Cheyenne Mountain Resort staff for taking the suspect down on the resort’s golf course until officers arrived.

