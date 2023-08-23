Surge in student visa denial rates despite college acceptance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Data shared by Boundless Immigration, a organization that specializes on navigating the U.S. immigration system, shows a significant surge in college student visa denials.

“Over the last year, the student visa denial rate has gone up from 20% in 2021 to 35%,” explained Xiao Wang, CEO and Cofounder of Boundless Immigration. “That means a significant number, over a third, of applicants are now seeing their student visa applications get denied, typically after they’ve already been accepted into a university in the U.S.”

That denial rate differs from country to country

“For example, in South America, visa denial rates have more than doubled since 2015 from 10% to over 24%,” said Wang. “West Africa has the highest denial rates across the continent with over 70%. Even in Asia, which acompasses most of the students, there has been an increase in denial rates especially in India.”

For the most part, students are being affected by denial rates in countries in Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, and South America.

Countries still hit by denial rates, but not nearly as bad, include South Africa, China, parts of Europe, and Australia.

To compare, by 2022 overall denial rates for African students was at 54% while European students were just 9%.

“Different countries process applications differently. So, while the central government has a philosophy of how to admit or not admit students, most of the decisions really come down to the local consult level,” explained Wang adding there are a couple of theories as to why those local consults are denying applications.

“The local consult officer is really looking at making a judgment around is this student financially able to afford to go to school in the U.S.? Won’t become a negative drag on the system? Are they going to return home to their country after they graduate? Because a student visa is supposed to be temporary?” Wang explained students overstaying their visa, bad behavior, and lack of financial support, as international students raley get financial aid, could all be contributing to denial.

The other idea is there has also been a huge surge in visa applicants in recent years.

“Something happened over this past year here perspective students thought it would be easy to come to the U.S. or that there was a bigger draw in applying to schools in the U.S. While the core number of people who can meet the criteria for getting a visa stays the same, an influx of applications coming in will naturally cause a higher denial rate,” Wang adds these denials might make the school year look a little different.

“This upcoming year, there will be a shift. The denials are not evenly distributed across different countries, so the U.S. government is putting its thumb on the scale with which distributions from which countries do we want international students from? That will affect the makeup of students this year,” said Wang. “Overtime, countries themselves and applicants will adapt to the way government is assessing applications and make themselves more competitive to increase their approval rate, or decrease the whole number of applicants as they realize it’s too hard to be approved.”

Quick facts about international students

The majority of international students come from China, India, and South Korea

Top majors studied by international students include computer science, second language learning, and business management

Top states for international students to live are California, New York and Texas

During the 2021-2022 academic year, they contributed $33.8 billion to the U.S. economy

During the 2021-2022 academic year, they helped fill 335, 423 job.

