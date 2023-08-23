Shoplifting suspects fire gun outside 7-Eleven near Marksheffel and Constitution

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An attempted shoplifting at a gas station on the eastern outskirts of Colorado Springs escalated into a shooting after the suspects were caught red-handed by the store clerk.

According to police, multiple suspects went into a 7-Eleven just east of the Constitution and Marksheffel intersection around 4 a.m. Wednesday and started helping themselves to store merchandise. While attempting to leave the store without paying, they were confronted by the cashier.

Words were exchanged, a sergeant told 11 News, and afterward, the suspects went out to the parking lot and began firing off rounds from a handgun. Several shots were fired, but no one was hurt.

The suspects got away before officers arrived on scene. Police have not released suspect descriptions at this time.

