Rocky Ford police officer arrested on tampering, misconduct charges

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:46 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCKY FORD, Colo. (KKTV) - A one-time Rocky Ford police officer is facing multiple charges including tampering with evidence.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says 41-year-old George Ibarra was arrested Tuesday on the tampering charges, official misconduct and theft. CBI says all of the charges stem from Ibarra’s time with the Rocky Ford Police Department; it’s unclear if he was still employed by the department at the time of his arrest. No further details on the charges were released.

Ibarra was booked into the Bent County jail on a $3,000 bond.

