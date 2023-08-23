Pumpkin Spice Latte returns to Starbucks this week

FILE - Fall drinks will be back at Starbucks on Thursday.
FILE - Fall drinks will be back at Starbucks on Thursday.(Starbucks)
By CNN Newsource Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:31 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It may be the hottest day of the year in many parts of America, but if you ask Starbucks, fall is already here.

The coffee chain’s famous Pumpkin Spice Latte returns Thursday for its 20th year. It includes espresso, pumpkin spice sauce and steamed milk, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie topping.

Two other seasonal beverages are also joining the fall menu - an Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and an Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte.

A Baked Apple Croissant will also be available for the first time.

Some returning favorites include the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin.

The pumpkin spice wars are starting earlier than ever this year.

7-Eleven and Krispy Kreme debuted their offerings the first week of August. Dunkin Donuts was right behind, starting the week of Aug. 14.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. Gray News contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity near a Colorado Springs golf course.
Cheyenne Mountain Resort staff credited with detaining suspect following shots fired near a Colorado Springs golf course
Colorado Springs company will be announcing an expansion Tuesday that representatives for the...
WATCH REPLAY: Colorado Springs-based aerospace and defense company announces nearly $8 million expansion
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Letecia Stauch, woman found guilty of murdering her stepson in Colorado, moved to a Kansas facility
Photo of Shania Lynn Lenard
Colorado man sentenced for murdering his sister
“He looked a little out of place for the area, but I just continued on,” said Katherine H, who...
Witness reports being chased by armed suspect in Colorado Springs neighborhood

Latest News

FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles, Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White...
Drowning death of Obama’s personal chef on Martha’s Vineyard ruled an accident
A Colorado man accused of killing 10 people at a Boulder supermarket in 2021 is competent for...
Man accused of killing 10 people at Colorado supermarket in 2021 is competent for trial, prosecutors say
Covenant School parent Sarah Shoop Neumann, second from left, wipes tears as she and others...
Signs return to Tennessee statehouse during special session addressing school shooting
The victims in the King Soopers mass shooting on March 22, 2021.
Boulder King Soopers shooting suspect found competent to stand trial
Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch