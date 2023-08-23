Motorcycle rider crashes while trying to avoid traffic stop in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcycle rider tried to flee a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon.

For his trouble, he was rewarded with quality time in police custody and a case of road rash.

Police say the rider was spotted speeding down Barnes Road near Oro Blanco Drive around 3:15 p.m. A sergeant tried to pull the motorcyclist over, but he refused to stop. Two blocks later, the rider lost control of his motorcycle and crashed. He ditched the bike and ran from the scene but was caught a short time later.

Police say the rider was taken into custody near the 4900 block of Barnes Road. Road rash was his only injury from his wreck.

The suspect’s name has not been released, and it’s unknown what charges he’s facing.

