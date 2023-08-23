Help find Moochi: Pet water buffalo is missing in Colorado

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado family is asking for help with bringing their missing water buffalo back home. Yes, a water buffalo.

Laura Jean tells KKTV 11 News her water buffalo Moochi went missing on Aug. 8 from their property in Elbert County in the Agate area.

“Moochi is a super tender heart that loves people,” part of a missing poster reads. “She is a rare buff-colored water buffalo with 12-inch horns that curle backward and a white long hair star on her forehead.”

Moochi may also have a tag on her left ear with the number “5227.”

The owner tells 11 News Moochi acts like a dog and would greet a stranger in a happy manner and may even follow them. The owner adds that Moochi may cover her face in mud and could even look like a “mud monster” at times.

If you have any information on her location you’re encouraged to contact the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office. You can also reach out to TKeith@kktv.com with information that he can pass along to the owner.

We are still searching for you Moochi 💖💖💖 Posted by Laura Jean on Sunday, August 20, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.