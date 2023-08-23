Help find Moochi: Pet water buffalo is missing in Colorado

Moochi the water buffalo.
Moochi the water buffalo.(Laura Jean)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:56 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado family is asking for help with bringing their missing water buffalo back home. Yes, a water buffalo.

Laura Jean tells KKTV 11 News her water buffalo Moochi went missing on Aug. 8 from their property in Elbert County in the Agate area.

“Moochi is a super tender heart that loves people,” part of a missing poster reads. “She is a rare buff-colored water buffalo with 12-inch horns that curle backward and a white long hair star on her forehead.”

Moochi may also have a tag on her left ear with the number “5227.”

The owner tells 11 News Moochi acts like a dog and would greet a stranger in a happy manner and may even follow them. The owner adds that Moochi may cover her face in mud and could even look like a “mud monster” at times.

If you have any information on her location you’re encouraged to contact the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office. You can also reach out to TKeith@kktv.com with information that he can pass along to the owner.

We are still searching for you Moochi 💖💖💖

Posted by Laura Jean on Sunday, August 20, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity near a Colorado Springs golf course.
Cheyenne Mountain Resort staff credited with detaining suspect following shots fired near a Colorado Springs golf course
Colorado Springs company will be announcing an expansion Tuesday that representatives for the...
WATCH REPLAY: Colorado Springs-based aerospace and defense company announces nearly $8 million expansion
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Letecia Stauch, woman found guilty of murdering her stepson in Colorado, moved to a Kansas facility
Photo of Shania Lynn Lenard
Colorado man sentenced for murdering his sister
“He looked a little out of place for the area, but I just continued on,” said Katherine H, who...
Witness reports being chased by armed suspect in Colorado Springs neighborhood

Latest News

Surge in student visa denial rates despite college acceptance
A graphic of kids mental health.
Colorado doctor has tips for parents if kids are struggling with anxiety, depression going back to school
Police lights road
Boy hit by car in North Gate area of Colorado Springs
The scene in Aurora on Aug. 23, 2023.
1 dead after police shoot suspect in Aurora
KKTV 11 News this Morning
Colorado doctor has tips for parents if kids are struggling with anxiety, depression going back to school