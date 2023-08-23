Former Denver Bronco Randy Gradishar selected as senior finalist for Pro Football HOF Class of 2024, will attend public event in Colorado Springs Thrusday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Soon after it was announced Former Denver Bronco Randy Gradishar was voted as a Senior Finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024, a car dealership announced he would be at an event in Colorado Springs Thursday.

“We are thrilled for Randy Gradishar to take this significant step closer to his long-awaited place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner said. “The heart and soul of the iconic Orange Crush defense, Randy is now on the doorstep of earning the game’s highest honor. The Broncos congratulate Randy on becoming a Senior Finalist for the Class of 2024 and look forward to the full Selection Committee vote early next year.”

Gradishar is the only Denver Bronco to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors from the Associated Press in 1978. Gradishar finished his 10-year career with the most Pro Bowl selections, 7, of any player in Broncos history at that time. He was one of five NFL defensive players to earn at least seven Pro Bowls during his career from 1974-83, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers Jack Lambert, Robert Brazile, Jack Ham and Randy White.

Click here for more on Gradishar’s career from the Broncos.

Phil Long Ford of Chapel Hills is hosting its community EV Ride and Drive event tomorrow and Friday. During Thursday’s event from 3 to 6 p.m., attendees will have the opportunity for autographs and photos with Randy Gradishar. The EV Ride and Drive event is also Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Phil Long Ford of Chapel Hills, 1565 Auto Mall Loop, Colorado Springs CO 80920. Registration is requested, but not necessary. Click here to register.

The other two finalists are Steve McMichael a former Chicago Bear great and Art Powell of the Eagles.

